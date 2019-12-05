Florida Veteran’s Home Gets a Surprise Christmas Makeover

A South Florida veteran got the surprise of a lifetime when his home got a “Winter Wonderland” makeover in time for Christmas.

Volunteers from the Florida Power and Light Company (FPL) and Miami High School got together Monday and spent hours transforming Vietnam War veteran Robert Delgado’s home into one filled with LED lights and inflatable Christmas decorations, WSVN reported.

By Monday evening, Delgado was able to witness his transformed home.

“There’s no words, you know, it’s it’s um, very emotional, very,” Delgado said.

The bright lights really brought a boost for Delgado this holiday season, as he had been struggling with some health issues and knows his children will not be home for Christmas this year.

“My kids cannot be here this Christmas, so um…we weren’t planning anything just and he is feeling very bad, so this is just a beautiful gift,” said Ofelia Delgado, Robert’s wife.

But thanks to the FPL volunteers, both Robert and his wife say the makeover helped get them into the Christmas spirit.

“I think the best thing about the holidays is the giving back, right. So we hope that he sees how thankful we are to him for serving our country and protecting our country,” said Mariela Quintanilla, a spokesperson for FPL.