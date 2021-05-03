U.S. Navy Veteran Gets $12,000 Roof for His Birthday

A U.S. Navy veteran recently had a milestone birthday celebration by getting a free roof worth $12,000 for his home.

My Roofing Crew, along with Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, installed U.S. Navy veteran Willie Brown III’s roof as part of a nationwide effort to give back to military veterans, the Nashville Tennessean reported.

Since the program’s start in 2016, the Owens Corning program has given roofs to more than 250 members of the military.

“When they came out here, I couldn’t hardly hold back my tears. They came to my rescue,” Brown said. “And the roof is holding up fantastic. I couldn’t have asked for any better.”

Brown turned 71 on April 26, days after the end of the roofing installation, making the project an especially memorable one for Brown.

“I’m content, I’m blessed, and I got peace of mind, finally,” Brown, a Vietnam veteran, said. “In my life, at the age of 71, I can say I have peace of mind.”

For more information on Brown’s roofing project and other upcoming roofing projects, visit myroofingcrew.com and habitatsumnercounty.org.