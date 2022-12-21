A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho has blessed a paralyzed Idaho woman with $20,000 to help pay for a much-needed bathroom renovation.

Jyl is a joyful resident of Idaho Falls who works as a developmental disability aid with children, according to Eastern Idaho News. However, she has been through a lot of adversity throughout her life.

At age 19, Jyl was paralyzed from the waist down after being involved in a car accident. Although she was told she would never walk again, Jyl left for her LDS mission in a wheelchair, determined to come home walking again.

When she returned, she remarkably walked off the plane using canes, which she still uses to get around. But the canes have taken a toll on her body throughout the years.

Jyl has undergone two major surgeries over the past year, as her shoulders have become worn out from the canes. Furthermore, doctors recently discovered a cancerous lump on her breast.

To alleviate some of the difficulties from using her canes and wheelchair around her home, Jyl needs her bathroom remodeled to make it easier for her to get in and out, according to East Idaho New’s Nate Eaton.

When a local Secret Santa–who is giving away $1 million in gifts to eastern Idaho residents in need–heard Jyl’s story, he decided to help her out in a big way.

On behalf of Secret Santa, Eaton presented Jyl with $5,000 worth of gift cards to Home Depot to buy needed supplies for the bathroom renovation. Moreover, she also received a $15,000 check to pay for any other work or expenses required for the remodeling.

“You’re kidding me,” an elated Jyl said upon opening her present. “Who did this?”

Jyl then thanked Secret Santa for the generous gift.

“I cannot believe that you did this. That is just incredible,” she said. “It’s going to help out so much. Thank you.”

Social media users on YouTube also shared similar reactions to the incredible gift Jyl received.

“She was so surprised. She is literally a walking miracle after being paralyzed,” one user commented. “Thank you Secret Santa, Nate and team.”

“What a deserving lady! You can tell how sweet she is; she is stunned by Secret Santa’s generosity,” said another user.

Other individuals who have received gifts from the local Secret Santa this Christmas season include a mother of eight children being gifted a brand-new minivan after previously using an unreliable vehicle, and a mother of a son who is suffering from a traumatic brain injury receiving $10,000.

