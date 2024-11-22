‘Holy Buckets!’: Secret Santa Shocks Disabled Idaho Woman with Check for Home Improvements

An Idaho woman who was disabled in a childhood car accident and is currently facing more serious health issues was surprised with a generous gift from Secret Santa to make her home more accessible.

Brenda, of Challis, lost one of her legs in a car crash when she was just 13 and had to fight through hospitalization and numerous surgeries, East Idaho News reported.

After recovering from the accident and getting a prosthetic leg, she went on to graduate from high school and college before “several years of strenuous work on concrete floors” eventually took a toll on her body, according to the outlet.

As an adult, Brenda has undergone multiple major surgeries, including a total knee replacement and several back procedures, but her health has still declined in the last five years.

After being diagnosed with diabetes and stage 4 kidney disease, she ended up being hooked up to life support machines on two occasions.

Despite all her medical hardship, East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton reported that Brenda “still manages to get up every day, go to work and take care of herself even though she is in a wheelchair more of the time.”

Due to her home not being wheelchair accessible, she was in great need of some renovations when eastern Idaho’s “Secret Santa” heard of her problems.

The Secret Santa who partnered with East Idaho News has pledged to donate $1 million to various people in need over this Christmas season, and has chosen to remain anonymous.

So far this year, Secret Santa has already donated a headstone to a grieving mom, thousands of dollars to a couple struggling with their NICU baby’s medical bills, and another big check to a woman battling leukemia.

Eaton surprised Brenda at her home with his full camera crew this week:

After being welcomed into her yard under the guise of looking for directions, Eaton revealed that he actually had a present for Brenda.

“Woah!” she exclaimed.

The anchor then handed her the shocking gift.

“Holy buckets! Ten thousand dollars? Thanks for finding me!” Brenda said excitedly, before adding that the money will cover “a lot” of her home renovation needs like fixing her wheelchair ramp.

“Wow, thank you very much. Merry Christmas to you guys, this is awesome!” she exclaimed.

In a parting message to the anonymous Secret Santa, Brenda said, “Holy cow… thank you very much, you’re awesome! Keep up the great work!”