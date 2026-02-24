A young man’s beloved dog has finally been found after he went missing in the Colorado Rockies for 43 days.

Eleven-year-old Rocky’s owner, Steven Maa, had dropped him off with a pet sitter near Montezuma so he could ski in Keystone on December 28, but things quickly turned into a desperate situation, KDVR reported Sunday.

Rocky broke out of his harness and bolted towards Keystone. Steven rushed back to the area to search for his four-legged friend and contacted a nonprofit called Summit Lost Pet Rescue for help in his search.

The group set up trail cameras and a comfort station with familiar scents in their attempt to draw Rocky back to safety. They also alerted neighbors so people would know to be on the lookout. There were a few sightings over the next few days, but Rocky ultimately escaped.

However, the fact people spotted him proved that Rocky was still alive, Cowboy State Daily reported.

Steven had been traveling with his dog from New Jersey to California for a job, and Summit Lost Pet Rescue Director Brandon Ciullo said after eight days of searching, Steven was forced to leave without his canine friend.

However, Ciullo assured him it had been an accident and just because he had to leave did not mean their mission to find Rocky was ending. “You put the time in. I get it. We’re going to continue to look for your dog. And when we find him, we can work out the logistics about you flying back,” Ciullo recalled telling the young man.

Then a miracle happened.

Six weeks later, the group was notified about a lost dog and they rushed to the area. Once they confirmed it was Rocky, they trapped him he was reunited with Steven on Friday.

Incredibly, Rocky survived subzero temperatures and was in an area where the state recently reintroduced wolf packs, per the Daily article.

When he was rescued, Rocky was in pretty bad shape and had lost a lot of weight. Ciullo said, “He’s a survivor. He went from 50 pounds down to 26 pounds, but he didn’t starve and wasn’t killed after 43 days. He went against all the odds.”

The nonprofit shared photos and videos of Rocky and his master when they were reunited, stating, “We are so grateful the neighbor saw Rocky on her Ring cam on Day 43 of him missing and notified Summit County Animal Control and Shelter!”

“We are so grateful to our Summit community and dedicated volunteers who worked thousands of hours to save Rocky!!! It takes partnership, a village, and donations to save lost pets (as we are 100% donation based) !!!” the group concluded.