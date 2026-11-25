A bobcat in Georgia picked the wrong deer to mess with as shown in a trail camera video that’s gone viral on social media

The video begins with a doe scampering across a clearing, quickly followed by a mature eight-point buck that appears out of a stand of trees and spots the bobcat lurking at the edge of the brush.

The male whitetail deer doesn’t seem to be intimidated.

In fact, it briefly stares down the cat before lowering its rack and scooping up the feline, sending it airborne.

Game over.

The cat’s timing was also not in its favor, as in the fall deer are in “rut” when bucks pursue females to mate and their horns have grown and sharpened for combat with other competing males.

The moment captured on video happened near Crawfordville, Georgia, according to Whiskey Riff.

Both mammals possess sharp senses well beyond the range of humans, with the whitetail deer considered by veteran hunters as one of the most wily and difficult game animals on the planet to harvest because of its acute senses.

But the bobcat is no piker, either. According to Whiskey Riff:

The wild felines have heightened senses of vision, smell, and hearing, and they utilize all of those skills to track down their prey. They also don’t mind using the element of surprise to catch prey in a way where they don’t even know what hit them. Deer are a part of the bobcat’s diet but not necessarily a big part of it. The felines typically feed on smaller prey like rabbits and rodents, but on occasion, their eyes become bigger than their stomachs and they go after larger animals like deer. It’s not that they can’t bring down prey that outsizes them.

Observers have commented that the buck was likely following and courting the doe that crossed the clearing before spotting the bobcat, which might have been following the female whitetail as well.

“Something tells me this bobcat will think twice before it goes after an animal as big as this buck again,” wrote outdoor writer Quinn Eaton.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. As a former longtime Michigan resident, he was an avid bowhunter of whitetail deer, which outsmarted him more often than not. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.