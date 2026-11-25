Everything is so stupid these days; you can taste the stupid. We now live in a world where all the same women who have turned a mother who methodically strangled her three children to death into a folk hero are still freaking out over an anodyne joke about women who dress like “whores” at the gym.

That wasn’t even the joke. The joke was smarter than that. It was about how women dress like “whores” and then film themselves working out, hoping to catch a guy staring at them so they can shame him.

We’ve all seen the videos. She’s baiting them, and during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, Shane Gillis did what comedians do: pointed to and commented on something happening in our society.

Oh, but the Lindsay Clancy Cult put on their most strident Well, I never! act, and now comes the next chapter in the never-ending demonic crusade to destroy Shane Gillis for the sin of refusing to cater to the Woke Gestapo (and the bigger sin of being so successful at it)…

Here’s his ex-girlfriend attempting to turn usual-usual issues between men and women into some sort of proof Gillis is a misogynist monster…

A couple of months ago, when comedian Shane Gillis hosted Saturday Night Live, he said in his opening monologue that women dress like “whores” at the gym. An outrage cycle ensued — Dan Levy called him a misogynist, former SNL star Ego Nwodim responded with a gym selfie — but I wasn’t the least bit surprised. Until last August, I was in a yearlong relationship with Shane, and his comments didn’t faze me. After our time together, how do I think he feels about women? He doesn’t like them much.

It all began one day when, out of the blue, Little Miss Trauma DM’d Gillis asking him out. He stupidly bit. Then he treated her with respect and like a queen. Then she quit her job and moved in with him. Then comes this: “Little did I know I had actually just accepted a different full-time position, one that had a high rate of burnout and no chance for upward mobility: Shane Gillis’s stay-at-home girlfriend.”

Oh, the horror. Get a load of this…

She has ADHD, you see, and “Shane’s life had no structure. He slept in, he played his college-football video game, and he drank every night. I have ADHD, which I’ve always been ashamed of, and have had to work to keep my life in order.”

If she has to work to keep her life in order, why did she quit her job?

One can only imagine how often she tried to emotionally blackmail and shame Gillis with this ADHD horseshit.

“I was so excited for my and Shane’s life together that I didn’t even notice my agency was slipping through my fingers. … During our time in West Chester, Shane started getting really mean. I heard him calling other women whores around me, so I started dressing more conservatively. He thought I didn’t do enough around the house, and tasked me with throwing a big Halloween party so that I would ‘get to work.’”

This whining goes on for 3,000 words. After a year, the relationship ended with her throwing a fit because she believed he was cheating on her.

Is Shane Gillis a great boyfriend? Probably not, but you need not be a mind reader to grasp the subtext: He is who he is and wasn’t going to change or commit to her by getting married.

It’s equally obvious he bankrolled her to an exotic life involving shopping sprees, celebrities, and treating her friends to unforgettable nights out. Through it all, he remained Shane Gillis: an overgrown frat boy. She got depressed (you can only imagine the pouting), he got sick of it, and then it was over.

There’s no allegation of any physical abuse or anything any honest person would call verbal abuse.

What a world we live in where perfectly normal human behavior is treated like something toxic and unacceptable just to destroy a man for refusing to kneel to the Woke Gestapo.

Gillis replied to the article perfectly: “Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.”