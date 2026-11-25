The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was reportedly coached by the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) on how to censor news stories from conservative outlets such as Breitbart News.

In a video posted to X by Mike Benz, the executive director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, GDI was seen using Breitbart News as an example and labeling this outlet as being a “frequent peddler of disinformation.”

The video shared by Benz took place during a January 5, 2022, video meeting under the Biden administration.

“Relying on a sort of true, false definition, or any sort of false dichotomy based definition of disinformation I think, can not only fail these simple tests but actually play right into the adversary’s hands,” a GDI coach said. “A better example around which I’d like to build a definition is this one. So, Breitbart News is widely considered in the community, at this point, to be a frequent peddler of disinformation.”

The GDI coach continued to reference a page called, “Crimes by Illegal Aliens,” noting that Breitbart News was on their “radar.”

“The thing about this section, similar to a lot of what they do, whether it’s around the election or vaccines or you name it, is have a series of what amounts to local news stories, each of which is sort of based somewhere in fact — that if you fact check the bulk of these stories, they would fact check to be correct,” the GDI coach continued.

“And, yet Breitbart curates these individual elements of the truth that are kind of cherry picked among all local news stories into this section called, ‘Crimes by Illegal Aliens.'”

The GDI employee continued to claim Breitbart News was “cherry picking individually fact checkable pieces of truth into a broader implicit narrative.”

The video shared by Benz comes as President Donald Trump’s administration “published a large cache of files” from USAID, Newsweek reported. Included in the files were “emails, meeting agendas and draft proposals sent from and to officials working under the Biden administration.”

The video can be found under the “Information Disorder and Its Threat to Democracy” file.