The now-defunct U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was weaponized and used in censorship campaigns – as conservatives have long suspected – according to a trove of files released by the Trump administration ahead of Thanksgiving.

USAID, the remaining vestiges of which merged operations with the State Department, was focusing on “disinformation” and what they misleadingly called “information integrity,” desperate to censor entities that went against their globalist agenda and narratives.

“Under previous administrations, USAID was weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values,” a caption above the myriad just-released files states. “In the interest of transparency and accountability, we are publishing files, memos, and internal communications detailing how the agency operated.”

One file, dubbed the “Disinformation Primer” dated February 2021, during the Biden administration, provides what it describes as an “overview of disinformation culture to give readers a sense of key concepts, terminology, select case studies, and programmatic design options.”

It identifies “social media platforms … as the most efficient spreaders of false information,” and says that, however, “disinformation is also spread through analog media such as radio, television, and newspapers.”

It claims that “problematic information more regularly originates from

networks of alternative sites and anonymous individuals who have created their own ‘altmedia’ online spaces.”

“It is, however, the combination of traditional analog media, in concert with new digital technologies, that allows information to spread faster and more broadly (even across borders) in unprecedented ways,” it says, citing experts who call this “information disorder.”

It describes it as “a condition in which truth and facts coexist in a milieu of misinformation and disinformation—conspiracy theories, lies, propaganda, and half-truths.” This, the document states, has an ability to “undermine democracy” and is used on complicated problems, using climate change as an example.

The primer is meant, it continues, to be used to show staff how “programming can help reduce its damaging impact on societies around the world.”

In 92 pages, USAID goes over the dangers of what they consider to be “misinformation” and how to combat it, including a section on fact-checking – something social media companies took upon themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, “fact-checking” the narratives that did not serve their agenda, such as those questioning the efficacy of draconian restrictions or vaccines. In fact, the document praised Facebook’s “independent fact-checkers” and what was formerly known as Twitter for adding “new labels on tweets about COVID-19 that link to a Twitter-curated page or external trusted source for additional information on the claims of the tweet.”

Thanks to the release of these documents, Americans now know that hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars were used in 2021 alone for foreign media “disinformation” spending. Further, USAID was actively funding social media monitors, making it clear that the agenda could be threatened by journalists telling the truth, as it could affect their “funding choices.”

The primer reads in part:

Democratic societies rely on journalists, media outlets, and bloggers to help shape local and national dialogue, shine a light on corruption, and provide truthful, accurate information that can inform people and help them make the decisions needed to live and thrive. Yet, the public sphere has taken on an increasingly toxic and polarized quality. The nature of how people access information is changing along with the information technology boom and the decline of traditional print media. Because traditional information systems are failing, some opinion leaders are casting doubt on media, which, in turn, impacts USAID programming and funding choices.

There are hundreds of files, including proposals, pamphlets, emails, and more, pointing to the leftist agency’s determination to quash what it considered “disinformation.” Turning Point USA Spokesman Andrew Kolvet put it in further perspective.

“For those keeping score at home… American taxpayer dollars flowed through USAID, which brought in the Global Disinformation Index, at the recommendation of the Intel Community, to blacklist conservative websites like CharlieKirk.com,” he said.

“This is yet another reason the accelerationists are wrong. As mad as they might be about this issue or that issue, this is heaven compared to what they plan to do with power,” he said. “They don’t just want to outlaw dissident conservatives, they want to ensure our thoughts, arguments, and organizations are bankrupted and invisible.”

Further, USAID was coached by the Soros-backed Global Disinformation Index (GDI), who took took their agenda items to the next level, telling officials to get news sites blacklisted, including Breitbart News, falsely labeling it a “frequent peddler of disinformation.” In the clip below, they take particular issue with Breitbart News covering stories highlighting crimes committed by illegal aliens, bizarrely asserting that it cherry-picked nuggets of truth to create what they consider an “adversarial narrative.”