Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is arresting illegal aliens convicted of murder, child rape, and domestic abuse, among other crimes, across the sanctuary state of Washington, as Gov. Bob Ferguson (D) calls the agency “deeply un-American.”

This week during a press conference, Ferguson vilified ICE agents and called for the agency to be abolished entirely.

“The culture of ICE is bankrupt. It lacks morals. It lacks any decency,” Ferguson said. “It is un-American. It is deeply, deeply un-American and it must be abolished and replaced with something that is more sane.”

In response, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Ferguson “and his fellow sanctuary politicians are spreading the most vile and hateful lies about the brave men and women of ICE.”

ICE officials highlighted recent cases across Washington, including the sentencing of illegal alien Jose Luis Mata-Cedillo of Mexico, who received 20 years in prison after being convicted for cocaine trafficking, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm as a felon, and illegal reentry after having been previously deported.

Likewise, ICE agents recently arrested illegal alien Juan Flores-Ruvalcaba of Mexico, after he was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault in King County, Washington.

Other arrests include:

Hung Van Le, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, arrested by ICE in August. His criminal history includes a conviction for second-degree murder in King County, Washington. Naing Nyi Min, a criminal illegal alien from Burma, deported by ICE on August 23. His criminal history includes convictions for vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment in Washington. Jose Manuel Montoya-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE in August. His criminal history includes a conviction for vehicular homicide in Vancouver, Washington. David Gomez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE on August 12. His criminal history includes a conviction for vehicular homicide in Yakima County, Washington. Florencio Vasquez-Silva, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE in November. His criminal history includes convictions for first-degree rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor in Seattle, Washington. Salvador Leon-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested by ICE in November. His criminal history includes convictions for first-degree child molestation and second-degree child molestation in Franklin County, Washington. Christian Eduardo Lopez-Nava, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE in October. His criminal history includes convictions for domestic violence, distribution of heroin, and alien in possession of a firearm in Bonny Lake, Washington. Victor Daniel Muniz-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE on June 24. His criminal history includes convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and vehicle prowling / malicious mischief in Vancouver, Washington.

“ICE is arresting dangerous illegal aliens every single day, including in the state of Washington. In the last few months, ICE has arrested illegals convicted of murder, child rape, and drug trafficking in the Evergreen State,” Mullin said. “Governor Ferguson and his cronies may continue to obstruct us and put illegal aliens over the safety of the American people, but the Trump Administration will always put America first.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.