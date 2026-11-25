The NATO alliance has vowed to “defend every inch” after it was claimed the alliance is aware of a Russian plan to launch a nuclear weapon into space within weeks.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance is making “assessments” of deterrence and will make necessary changes after reports that Russia was to launch a nuclear weapon into space were tacitly confirmed by the German Chancellor.

Rutte said on Tuesday that: “We will always make sure we defend every inch of NATO territory, and that includes making sure we are safe when it comes to the space element.”

While the notion of a Russian satellite-killer nuclear weapon has been discussed for decades, and has returned to Western planning discussions in recent years, it hit the agenda fully this week after a group of German newspapers reported the intelligence agencies in Berlin had briefed political leaders of an alleged impending launch. Süddeutsche Zeitung reports defence minister Boris Pistorius was among those briefed on this information by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) intelligence and the Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

Although it is unclear which Western intelligence agencies discovered this information, it is alleged to have leaked from Germany first, and per the report it is believed Russia is preparing to launch a new satellite into space by the end of 2026. This satellite would be carrying a nuclear warhead that could be detonated in space as an anti-satellite weapon.

The nuclear fission of the blast would produce a considerable amount of radiation. Beyond the immediate damage to satellites in direct line-of-sight to the weapon, states analysis by the Foreign Policy Research Institute, radiation would be trapped by the Earth’s magnetic field rather than escaping into space, exposing the remainder of satellites in low-earth orbit to doses in the following days and weeks.

As more satellites become incapacitated there would be more collisions, creating an ever-growing debris field in low-earth orbit, it is stated, which would continue to harm and destroy other satellites. The institute states the particular threat to satellites in low-earth orbit puts Elon Musk’s Space X Starlink data system in the crosshairs, given it has emerged as such a critical component of Ukraine’s defences against the Russian invasion.

A report in The Daily Mail cites recent remarks by the head of US Space Command, Stephen Whiting, on combat in space. In the case of a nuclear anti-satellite weapon being detonated, he said, that “probably about a third of all satellites in low Earth orbit would fail immediately, within the first hours to days. And then, over the following months, the remaining satellites would gradually fail.”

Previous experiments with high-altitude nuclear blasts have also shown that land-based infrastructure can be overwhelmed with the electromagnetic energy, which could be devastating for the digital systems which regulate and underpin modern urban life. Die Welt reproduces the remarks of German Air Force Major General Armin Fleischmann of the Cyber ​​and Information Space Command who warned of such a situation, stating: “the consequences for life in Germany would be immense: power outages, severe restrictions on communication or navigation”.

While the alleged Russian plan started out this week with news reports, it was soon tacitly confirmed by the German goverment, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz stating that: “the news that Russia is planning to arm space with nuclear weapons is not new, but that doesn’t make it any less shocking. It shows the extent to which Russia is apparently prepared to escalate the situation.”

Russia itself denies it intends to put such a weapon in space. The Russian embassy in Berlin decried the reports as a “propaganda campaign” against Russia, while President Vladimir Putin’s personal spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the caveated claims in German papers that: “they contain so many ‘allegedly’ and ‘according to unknown sources’ that it’s hardly worth taking them seriously.”

While war in space may seem fanciful, it is anything but. Russia has already shot down one of its own satellites in a weapons test, while the United States has said it has unspecified weapons systems in space already. The first battle in space has also been fought, with an Israeli missile intercepting and destroying a Houthi missile outside the atmosphere in 2023.