New York’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani went on the attack on social media — in a dozen languages — against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), accusing the agency of “tearing New York City’s families apart” and offering taxpayer funded “free” legal aid to help them skirt American immigration laws.

The mayor’s post offering lawbreaking illegals free city-funded legal aid comes in the same week that an illegal migrant brutally raped and murdered an elderly woman after he had been released from prison by city and state officials at least seven times before his latest heinous crime.

“ICE does not take a day off from tearing New York City’s families apart. We won’t take a day off from fighting back,” the mayor’s Tuesday X post reads.

Mamdani’s message went on to inform migrants of the city’s “Immigration Legal Support Hotline” offering lawbreaking foreigners “free legal assistance” and then ended exclaiming, “Our city stands with New Yorkers.”

The same message was also posted in a myriad of languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, French, Haitian, Korean, Polish, Urdu, and others.

The mayor’s offer of “free” legal aid for illegal migrants comes after years of Democrats importing low-paid migrant labor into the state to both undercut American workers and to pump up the amount of tax dollars sent to migrant families to pay for financial aid for food, housing, schooling, and other expenses.

For its part, the Department of Homeland Security blasted the sanctuary state and city for releasing Honduras national Alex Alender Florentino-Maldanado multiple times until he raped and murdered a 62-year-old woman from New York.

“It is an absolute disgrace that New York sanctuary politicians refused to honor ICE’s detainers FIVE TIMES and released this dangerous illegal alien back onto the streets.,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on X.

“Each time he was released, he committed additional crimes, and is now charged with murder, strangulation, sexual assault, and other hideous crimes,” Mullin continued.

“If Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani really care about the safety of New Yorkers, they will put an end to these reckless sanctuary policies and commit to turning this criminal over to @ICEgov custody so he cannot terrorize any more Americans,” the secretary concluded.

In a separate post ICE noted that the accused killer was even previously deported, yet New York officials continued to release him after being arrested for crime after crime whenever he sneaked back into the country.

ICE reported that from January 20, 2025, to October 8, 2026, New York had refused to honor detainers for 16,070 illegal migrant criminals.

There are 52,503 total criminal charges and convictions associated with the detainers that were not honored in the state of New York, regarding individuals convicted for crimes including murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, DUI, burglaries, assaults, and drug offenses.

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