Microsoft has initiated a comprehensive “Code Red” overhaul of its engineering response systems following a massive cloud outage on November 12 that disrupted access to Exchange Online, Teams, and Outlook for users around the globe. The company admitted its staff was lost in a “fog of war” with teams chaotically searching for a solution with no plan of attack.

Reuters reports that internal memos reveal the extent of Microsoft’s response to what company executives are calling the most impactful outage in Exchange Online’s history. The November 12 incident has prompted sweeping changes to how the technology giant handles system failures and emergency fixes.

Jason Henderson, President of Microsoft 365 Core, highlighted significant shortcomings in the company’s current emergency response capabilities, noting that an urgent production fix in a recent incident required five to six days to achieve worldwide saturation. This timeline stands in stark contrast to Microsoft’s internal target of moving from detection to safe worldwide deployment within one hour for its most urgent security fixes. “Needless to say, we aren’t here yet,” Henderson wrote in the memo.

The tech giant’s post-incident report identified the root cause as an undetected Windows scalability defect that was introduced in July. This defect created lock contention within gateway processes, causing system strain. The situation worsened when a Teams traffic failover redirected additional load onto infrastructure that was already under significant stress. Complicating matters further, scheduled maintenance had taken nearly 14 percent of gateway server capacity offline at the time the incident occurred.

Amanda Silver, a corporate vice president overseeing Microsoft 365 Core and Work IQ, described the chaotic response environment that engineers faced during the crisis. Silver wrote that responders had to navigate through a “fog of war” as the outage developed. The incident response involved more than 11,000 messages exchanged across 11 separate Teams chats, which resulted in diagnostic data being scattered across multiple channels and preventing engineers from maintaining a comprehensive view of the unfolding situation.

Silver’s memo also referenced comments from Charles Lamanna, executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, who told a Code Red review that the affected component had accumulated roughly ten years’ worth of acceptable failures. This observation suggests that multiple small issues had compounded over time to create a vulnerable system susceptible to major failure.

The company has established ambitious targets aimed at preventing similar disruptions in the future. Microsoft is now working toward achieving one-hour worldwide resolution times for major incidents and one-hour deployment windows for urgent security fixes. However, the company has not specified when it expects to meet these goals or provided detailed explanations of how future response efforts will avoid the communication fragmentation that characterized the November incident, including the use of 11 separate Teams chats and the resulting fog of war conditions.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.