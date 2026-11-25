President Donald Trump shared that “early reports” show the U.S. Army’s contained detonation of several tons of hazardous material has “far exceeded expectations.”

“Early reports from Iowa are that the Army’s mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s post comes after the U.S. Army detonated five tons of degraded lead azide on Wednesday morning, which officials described as being “at risk of exploding uncontrollably as temperatures cooled,” KCRG News reported.

“I believe, absolutely, that we reduced as close to zero as is absolutely humanly possible of risk to the health and safety of the people of Middletown and the extended communities around Iowa,” Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley said.

In a post on X, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) shared that “initial feedback” shows the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant “was successful.”

“Initial feedback from our state experts and federal partners is that the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant was successful,” Reynolds wrote. “We remain in close contact with authorities on the ground, while state agencies continue to monitor incoming data from the State Emergency Operations Center.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also shared that “ALL EPA real-time air monitors are reporting ZERO detection of airborne lead throughout the region.”

Trump previously announced in a post on Truth Social that he was ordering the U.S. Army not to go through with the planned detonation until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit agreed that the operation could proceed, and until Gov.-elect Rob Sand (D) also agreed “to the operation.”

“If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and long-term, situation,” Trump said in his post.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit was reported to have greenlighted the U.S. Army proceeding with the detonation, lifting a “temporary pause on the emergency permit authorized by EPA,” Politico reported.