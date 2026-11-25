An urn wrapped in a plastic bag sparked a police investigation in South Texas as authorities worked to discover its origin and the fate of the remains. Authorities determined the urn was not tied to a crime but was a lost Amazon package.

The case began on November 18 when Donna Police responded to a local cemetery after someone found an engraved urn wrapped in a plastic bag. Authorities worked to track down the name on the urn and learned that the name matched an individual who had died and been cremated in Richardson, Texas.

The following day, a citizen contacted police, saying they had seen the urn for sale at a local store earlier in the week, and provided video evidence of the item.

Authorities spoke with the store management, who said the urn arrived on a pallet of returned items from Amazon and they thought it was a flower vase. A customer bought the urn thinking it was a vase, and when they realized it was an urn, they dropped it off at the cemetery, believing it contained human remains.

Authorities contacted the man’s widow and learned that she had the man’s remains in her home in another urn.

During a police interview, the woman said she had ordered an engraved urn from Amazon, but the item never arrived.

The urn found in Donna never contained any human remains since it was never delivered.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.