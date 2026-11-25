The Disney Grooming Syndicate might have another box office bomb on its hands, and few things would make me happier.

If you add up the reported production budget of $200 million with a reasonable $150 million added for global promotion costs, the groomers at Disney poured about $350 million into Hexed, which opens over Thanksgiving. That puts break-even at right around $700 million.

During its Tuesday previews, Hexed grossed a mere $2 million and is now expected to gross $40 million or less(!) over the five-day holiday weekend.

By comparison, Moana 2 grossed $13.8 million during its Tuesday, pre-Thanksgiving preview in 2024. Then it went on to open to $140 million and ultimately gross a global $1.06 billion.

Zootopia 2 opened to $10.2 million on its pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday last year. Then it went on to open to $100 million and ultimately gross a global — not a typo — $1.9 billion.

As of now, Hexed is looking at an opening overseas of $35 to $40 million. This compares to the foreign opening for Hoppers ($57 million), Elemental ($45 million), Wish ($40 million), and Encanto ($30 million) — all of which flopped globally…

Not a single one of those managed to come anywhere near the $700 million Hexed will need to simply break even.

Reviews for Hexed are tepid: a shaky 68 percent fresh at Rotten Tomatoes. Also working against it is its subject matter. Here’s the pitch:

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new magical coming-of-age saga, “Hexed,” an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice, they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

Wouldn’t a story with witches be better suited to a Halloween release?

Anyway, I suggest Disney do two things to work out of its box office slump…

First, embrace AI to bring costs down. AI will also allow Disney to fire all the sexual fetishists that have destroyed the company’s once-stellar reputation with parents, which brings me to my second point…

Disney spent the better part of a decade targeting the innocence of children in a demonic crusade to groom and sexualize them with content directly aimed at little kids containing drag queens, homosexuality, cross-dressers, and transsexuals. This loss of trust and brand damage will take years to repair, but only after these sick bastards get out of the grooming business.

Disney needs to clean up its act, fire the perverts, and hope to earn back the trust of Decent People.

Hopefully, this Thanksgiving weekend, Decent People everywhere will feast on turkey and the pleasure of watching Pure Evil fail again at the box office.