Watch: Jewish Couple Celebrate 91 Years of Marriage: ‘We’re Still in Love’

A Jewish couple in Israel who celebrated their 91st anniversary told the BBC they were still in love.

Jewish orphans in Yemen, Zechariah and Shama’a married at 10 and 12 respectively. The centenarian couple survived extreme poverty and persecution and were among the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel when the state was founded in 1948.

“This is the first and last woman I married,” Zechariah told the BBC.

“And I never threw her out,” he quipped.

Shama’a described how the couple lived in a barn when they first married.

The two went on to have eleven children and 64 children.

“I don’t remember how many there were already,” Zechariah said.

Asked about the secret to a long and happy marriage, Zechariah said: “God sent her to me.”

He went on to say how “women flocked to me like a herd of sheep but I didn’t take any of them.”

“I was lucky to win her.”