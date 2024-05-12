IDF Kills Terrorist Who Kidnapped Female Israeli Soldier

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) announced they had killed a Hamas terrorist called “Ghoul” who had kidnapped female IDF soldier Cpl. Noa Marciano on October 7, 2023, during Hamas’s attack on Israel and who had fired rockets toward Israel.

In the joint statement from the IDF and ISA, it was revealed that during a joint activity on Friday between the two organizations, a Hamas terrorist by the name of Naeem Ghoul who had abducted Marciano had been “eliminated.”

The statement read:

On Friday, as part of a joint IDF and ISA activity, a terrorist in Hamas’ Shati Battalion in the Gaza Strip, Naeem Ghoul, was eliminated. Ghoul was responsible for firing rockets toward Israel, and held captive IDF soldier CPL Noa Marciano, who was abducted on October 7th and murdered by terrorists in the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Three months ago, another terrorist who had held CPL Marciano captive was also eliminated. The IDF expresses its deepest condolences to CPL Marciano’s family and will continue to accompany them. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all terrorists responsible for the attacks of October 7th, and all terror attacks against Israel.

On November 17, 2023, the IDF revealed that Marciano’s body had been found near Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The IDF announced Marciano’s death on November 14, 2023, a day after Hamas released a propaganda video showing Marciano speaking on camera and revealing that she had been held captive for four days, meaning at the time it was filmed, it was October 11, 2023.

Marciano was then seen on video as having fallen to the ground.

The Sunday after Marciano’s body had been recovered during an IDF operation at Shifa Hospital, the IDF released evidence that Hamas had murdered her at the hospital.

While Hamas claimed that Marciano had been killed in an Israeli airstrike, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari released forensic analysis that showed Marciano had minor injuries on her body and had been killed at Shifa Hospital.

Video surveillance showing that Hamas had brought hostages from Israel into Gaza and to the hospital was also released.

The news that the IDF and ISA had eliminated a terrorist called Ghoul, comes after a commander in Hamas’s Shati Battalion, Ahmed Ghoul was killed in February as part of an “operational activity in Gaza City.”

Ahmed Ghoul had also participated in Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and had also held Marciano captive.