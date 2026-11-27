Egypt detained a driver who admitted to speeding and making a dangerous lane change on a busy Cairo highway before striking a fuel tanker.

The overturned tanker spilled fuel and set 27 vehicles ablaze, killing 31 people and wounding 26 others.

The crash prompted demands for accountability over safety failures, including calls for Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir – and perhaps the entire Egyptian Cabinet – to resign.

Egyptian officials said on Thursday the driver blamed for causing a massive fuel tanker explosion in Cairo has been taken into custody. The blast, described as an “inferno” and “hellfire” by eyewitnesses, set 27 vehicles ablaze, killed 31 people, and wounded 26 others.

The crash occurred on Wednesday during rush hour on a major highway that runs through a heavily populated neighborhood in the Giza district of Greater Cairo. The driver who was taken into custody admitted he was speeding and making a dangerous high-speed change between lanes when he struck the right rear tires of a fuel tanker.

The result was cataclysmic, as one of the tanker’s tires burst, sending the fuel-laden vehicle careening into a concrete wall along the elevated stretch of highway. The tanker overturned and spilled its cargo, creating a massive blaze that other vehicles plowed into at high speeds, including both cars and motorcycles. The fire was so intense that investigators are using DNA testing to identify some of the badly burned victims.

“The tanks were exploding, the tires were exploding, and there was fire. We just didn’t know what to do or how to save anyone,” said an anguished onlooker.

Prosecutors said the driver was identified and detained after police inspected the scene and interviewed witnesses to the horrifying accident. The driver has also been sent to Egypt’s Forensic Medicine Authority for drug testing.

Egypt has a poor record of road safety, despite the government spending huge sums of money to upgrade the country’s road infrastructure. The crash on Wednesday appears to have shocked the entire nation, prompting calls for accountability from engineers and safety officials.

“It was God’s hellfire on the ring road. Why is a truck like this on the ring road at a rush hour? Who gets penalized for this happening?” said an anguished Cairo microbus driver whose life was saved by a traffic jam that kept him off the elevated highway where the crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Cairo actually has rules dating back to 2018 that are meant to keep heavy cargo trucks and tankers off that particular highway between 6:00 a.m. and midnight. Officials have thus far been unable to explain why the driver of the tanker did not follow these rules.

Egyptian lawmaker Mahmoud Samy said on Thursday that the government must shift from “building roads and expanding them to managing their safety ​professionally.” Opposition Liberal Party chair Abdel Moneim Imam demanded the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

The current transportation minister, Kamel al-Wazir, took the post in 2019 after a deadly train crash in Cairo killed 25 people and forced his predecessor Hisham Arafat to resign. Wazir has been credited with overseeing major improvements to road and rail networks, but has also faced criticism for numerous safety incidents, including several calls for his resignation.

Wazir is a retired lieutenant general in the Egyptian army and formerly headed its engineering division. He has been a close ally of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who personally appointed him transport minister in 2019, praising him as “one of the best army officers.”

Wazir expressed his gratitude for the appointment by describing Sisi as “a brother, a friend, a commander, and a teacher.” The transportation minister’s background has prompted accusations he was a purely political hire, and while his engineering credentials might be sound, he is not a safety expert. In other words, he might have been a good choice to spearhead the massive construction projects Sisi funded, but not necessarily at implementing the human networks and safety protocols required to use those roads safely.

Mahmoud Samy is one of the lawmakers who suggested after the Cairo crash that Wazir needs to be replaced. He noted Wazir gave a disappointing performance at a parliamentary session held two weeks ago after two trains collided in the Gaza governorate, killing seven people.

“The previous session achieved nothing. It was an attempt to contain public anger while minimizing the damage. This time, the transport minister is certainly implicated, but the underlying problem is the state of traffic,” Samy said.

“I don’t want to come out swinging, only for the request to end up in a drawer and be forgotten. We aim to overhaul traffic management in Egypt, because enforcing traffic rules is the priority right now,” he said.