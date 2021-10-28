The third most powerful House Democrat admitted Wednesday the Democrat party may not have developed the ‘will to win’ the 2022 midterms.

“I’m not too sure that Democrats have yet developed the will to win in 2022,” Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said to the Charleston Jewish Federation. “I think we can. I’m not sure we will.”

Clyburn continued to express doubt the Democrat party has “enough intestinal fortitude” to combat the Republican party.

“We are not going to do what we need to do next year until we build enough intestinal fortitude to start operating a little outside or beyond our comfort zones,” Clyburn said. “We’re not there yet. I’m hopeful that we can get there. Will we ever get there? That remains to be seen.”

Clyburn warned that moderate voters, who are concerned about the rising crime rate, open borders, increasing inflation, and reduced wages, are not attracted to the far-left policies the Democrat party has championed under the Biden-Harris administration.

“Progressives have got to feel like they can take a chance on moderates. Get outside of their comfort zone. Moderates have got to feel the same way about progressives,” Clyburn continued. “And between those two, you’ve got the New [Democrats], you’ve got the Congressional Black Caucus, you’ve got the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, you’ve got the Asian and Pacific Islanders, all of us operating within our comfort zone.”

Clyburn indicated that one “misspoken” word could damage Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections. “Elections unfortunately are decided sometimes by one misstep, one misspoken piece,” Clyburn noted.

Clyburn’s comments come as polling indicates Democrats are facing a tough battle to retain the House and the Senate. According to Civiqs rolling job approval average, Joe Biden’s approval rating is underwater in 41 states.

More specifically, Biden’s approval rating across seven Senate battleground states is at 41 percent, a Senate Majority PAC revealed last week. The poll surveyed individuals in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Georgia, and Nevada.

Polling data website FiveThirtyEight on Monday showed Joe Biden's approval rating has dipped to a new low of 43.4 percent. https://t.co/F8MRyy7Dmm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2021

The president’s approval rating in individual states is important because it impacts the down-ballot ticket. Dragging statewide polling is an indicator Republicans have an opportunity to not just win the House but also the Senate.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø