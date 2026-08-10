Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wants super PACs banned from having a hand in Democrat primary elections, namely the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Sanders is calling on Democrat leaders to enact a ban after AIPAC spent money to try and defeat far-left U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) as the November midterms approach, the Hill reported Sunday.

The senator has thrown his support behind El-Sayed, a Muslim whom Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed “represents the politics of the future” for America.

Sanders addressed the issue in a recent letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Democrat National Committee Chair Ken Martin.

The caption of his social media post contains the missive said “It is insane that the Democrats allow super PACs like AIPAC to spend millions in their primaries — only for those same special interests to help elect Republicans in the general election. My message to Democratic leaders: Ban super PACs from Democratic primaries NOW.”

In the letter, he pointed to AIPAC spending $30 million to defeat El-Sayed, adding “It is now being reported that AIPAC plans to spend tens of millions more to support Republican Mike Rogers in the general election.”

“What is particularly obscene is not only the outrageous amount of money coming into Democratic primaries from billionaire-funded super PACs, but the reality that these special interests have no particular desire to see Democrats win. It is absurd that they spend tens of millions of dollars to try to determine who the Democratic nominee is and, if they fail, then proceed to support the Republican candidate in the general election,” Sanders wrote.

“I urge you to take action and make clear that the Democratic Party will no longer maintain this corrupt system,” he added:

Rogers recently described El-Sayed as an “extremist” who wanted to “empty prisons and put murderers and sex offenders back on our streets. He pledged his support to the Muslim Brotherhood and campaigns with people who refuse to condemn terrorism. And, he advocated for the largest tax hike in American history — costing families already struggling to make ends meet over $3,000 more per year.”

“Abdul doesn’t represent a vision for the future. He’s leading a movement grounded in ideological fanaticism. His agenda would make our communities less safe and our state less affordable,” Rogers noted.

In May, Sanders and Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) introduced the Abolish Super PACs Act:

Meanwhile, Breitbart News pointed out in March that Democrats hoping to run for president in 2028 were shunning donations from AIPAC.

“AIPAC has become politically toxic for money in Democrat circles as many in the party have criticized the Israeli government, especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Many Democrats previously close to AIPAC believe that the historically bipartisan group has become much closer to Netanyahu’s rightwing government,” the article read.