REPORT: Israel Debuts ‘Iron Beam’ Laser Defense After Hezbollah’s ‘Revenge’ Strike from Lebanon Opens New War Front

Hezbollah opened a second front against Israel overnight, launching rockets and drones from Lebanon in what it called retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response Israel reportedly debuted its new “game-changing” Iron Beam laser defense system.

Early Monday, sirens blared across Haifa and northern Israel as rockets and drones were launched from Lebanon, the IDF confirmed in what marks the first time the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group has entered the current war between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for what it described as “a barrage of precision missiles and a swarm of drones,” calling the assault “revenge for the blood of the Supreme Leader of the Muslims, Ali Khamenei.”

As projectiles headed toward northern communities, videos circulating online appeared to show Israel deploying its new Iron Beam laser-based air defense system in what media sources have described as its first operational use during live combat conditions.

Unlike traditional interceptors, the system uses a high-energy laser to destroy drones, rockets, and mortars at the speed of light, dramatically reducing interception costs. Iron Beam complements existing defenses such as Iron Dome, adding a new layer focused on short-range and low-cost threats.

U.S. defense officials have long viewed Israel as a proving ground for next-generation missile defense, making Iron Beam’s combat debut especially significant as both nations confront escalating drone and rocket threats in the current war.

Within hours of the launch from Lebanon, the IDF began striking Hezbollah targets across the country, including in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district, a known Hezbollah stronghold. Lebanese sources cited by regional media reported more than a dozen explosions in the capital’s southern suburbs.

The IDF said it hit Hezbollah headquarters, infrastructure, and terrorists from the group’s elite Radwan Force.

In remarks released by the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said: “Any enemy that threatens our security will pay a heavy price. We will not allow harm to the residents of the State of Israel or to the northern border.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the rocket fire as “an irresponsible and suspicious act that endangers Lebanon’s security and safety,” though he did not explicitly name Hezbollah.

Lebanese leaders had previously urged the terror group to stay out of the expanding war between Israel and Iran.

Hezbollah’s strike marks its first direct attack since the November 2024 ceasefire and sharply widens the war. With Iran firing from the east and Hezbollah from the north, Israel now faces the multi-front conflict its leaders long warned of and prepared for.