Albanian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters in Tirana on Saturday as masked anti-government demonstrators attacked government buildings, setting at least one ablaze and clashing with officers.

The Balkan country has been rocked by months of protests, often escalating into pitched battles between police and protesters.

The discontent began in May with peaceful rallies against a luxury hotel project in a coastal nature reserve linked to US President Donald Trump’s family.

That project fuelled anger over alleged corruption and, in October, protests broadened to also target poor healthcare and a lack of prospects for young people.

Demonstrators have demanded the resignation of socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama and violence has escalated.

Thousands gathered in central Tirana on Saturday after students and opposition parties called separately for a nationwide protest.

The rally coincided with the Independence Day weekend, normally a time of celebration.

Stones and Molotovs

Police and protesters clashed violently for several hours.

Demonstrators hurled stones, smoke grenades, fireworks and Molotovs at government buildings, while police targeted them with tear gas, pepper spray and water cannon.

AFP video footage showed the interior of the enviroment ministry building being set on fire.

Earlier, an AFP reporter saw masked protesters smash windows at the transport ministry and central bank and try to break down the interior ministry door.

AFP journalists also saw a police officer fire rubber bullets at civilians on at least one occasion.

The main boulevard was blanketed in thick smoke as protesters and police exchanged projectiles.

The health ministry said late in the afternoon that 17 people had been injured, including police officers and journalists.

In late October, the government adopted legislation imposing fines of up to 500,000 leks ($6,100) for violence, looting or concealing one’s identity during protests.

The new laws gave police the power to temporarily restrict gatherings near public institutions and penalise online incitement to violence.

Protests have since drawn smaller crowds.

The European Union, which the Balkan nation aspires to join, has called for an investigation into excessive force by police and called “all sides to de-escalate the tension”.