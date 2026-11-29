Nov. 29 (UPI) — Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love has died at the age of 85.

Love’s publicist Katie Altman confirmed his Saturday death to The New York Times and Variety, but did not disclose where or how he died.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Altman said in a statement.

“An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

TMZ cited unnamed sources as saying Love had been suffering from complications of COVID 19 this past year.

The band was formed in 1961 and is known for its hits “Kokomo,” “California Girls,” Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Good Vibrations,” “God Only Knows,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

Love started the band with his cousins Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson and their childhood friend Al Jardine.

Full House actor John Stamos has been touring with the band for the past 40 years.

Love’s final performance with the group was Oct. 10 in Nashville. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025 and the band was enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that,” Stamos wrote on Instagram Saturday.

“I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.”