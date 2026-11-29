An alleged robber with a knife approached a group of people in Philadelphia’s Christmas Village around 9:40 p.m. Saturday and was shot dead.

NBC 10 reported that the person who shot the alleged robber was a 21-year-old with a concealed carry permit. He shot the alleged robber then went to officers in the area and told what had happened and what he did in response.

CBS News quoted Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace saying, “It appears that this is a case of self-defense; however, whether or not this is a legally justified act of self-defense will ultimately be determined by the district attorney’s office, and they will be looking at all of the facts and circumstances related to this case, to determine whether or not that is a legal and viable claim of self-defense.”

The name of the deceased alleged armed assailant has not been released.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.