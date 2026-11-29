Voters will decide if Prime Minsiter Pedro Sánchez deserves another term in office after serving as PM since 2018.

The left-wing government has been damaged by multiple scandals and the growing migrant and housing crises.

Polls are set to close at 8 pm CET, or 2 pm EST after which initial exit polls will be released.

Nearly 40 million Spaniards will head to the polls on Sunday as they are called upon to decide the fate of leftist Prime Minsiter Pedro Sánchez, who called for a snap election last month to reclaim a mandate for his scandal-ridden government.

In the 17th general election since the return to democracy following the death of Francisco Franco, Spanish voters will decide on whether to extend the Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) government of Pedro Sánchez, who has held power in the Moncloa Palace since 2018 and who stands as one of the most influential left-wing leaders in the European Union.

Sánchez retained power after the 2023 general election despite his Socialist Party coming in second place behind the centre-right People’s Party (PP) by successfully forming a minority government with the leftist Sumar bloc and with the tacit support of Catalan and Basque separatist parties in exchange for a controversial amnesty bill for the failed secession attempt in 2017.

However, the alliance ultimately broke down last month after the Together for Catalonia (Junts) party sided with the PP and the populist VOX party against Sánchez on legislation aimed at restricting landlords’ rights amid the national housing shortage crisis, which the government has exacerbated with its open-borders, mass-migration agenda.

While Sánchez was forced to call for elections following the embarrassing defeat, his left-wing government has already been haunted by months of bad press, including corruption allegations against senior Socialists as well as against his own wife, the decision to offer amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegals without the consent of the Spanish National Assembly, and the Ceuta migrant crisis, which saw some 80,000 illegals storm the Spanish exclave in under 24 hours in July from neighbouring Morocco.

Another blow to his re-election chances came in the form of a high-speed train collision last month in Urda, Toledo, which left 69 dead and dozens more injured. This was the second major train crash over the past year in Spain, with 46 people being killed in a January collision in Córdoba. The crashes were widely characterised as symbolic of the Sánchez government’s ineptitude.

During his final election pitch this week, Sánchez attempted to shift the focus away from himself and his government’s record, saying: “They have tried to turn these elections into a referendum on the ‘evil Sánchez,’ but these elections are not about me. They are about you, about your rights, your freedoms, your jobs, your housing, your dignity.”

Sánchez accused his conservative challenger, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and VOX leader Santiago Abascal of seeking to return Spain to the past and reverse civil rights.

“The problem the right and far right in this country have is that they want to govern a Spain that no longer exists because women are no longer silent, and next Sunday they will speak loud and clear in favour of progress and against the regression that Feijóo and Abascal represent,” he said.

For his part, in his final pitch to voters, PP leader Feijóo tried to appeal across the political spectrum, notably those on the political left, saying that a vote for him would be a vote for competence and against corruption.

“I’m not asking you to stop feeling left-wing; I’m asking for your borrowed vote to return to honesty. Decency is neither left-wing nor right-wing,” he said in a Seville speech on Friday. “I’m not asking anyone to like me. I’m asking them to hold me accountable. Maybe they don’t like me, but I’m not going to deceive them. I’ve come to serve, and I will be the president of everyone, whether they vote for me or not.”

“No one in my government will abuse power; the government will not be used as a private estate, nor public money as plunder; the justice system will not be considered an obstacle. We will enter with a clean record, and we will leave with a clean record,” Feijóo vowed.

“Management means that Spain works, that the electricity doesn’t go out, that the train is safe, that there is water for the countryside, that the borders are defended, that there are budgets. That there are fair taxes and that money is neither wasted nor stolen; that judges work without pressure; that pensioners are no longer held hostage by the government of the day,” he added.

Concluding, the conservative leader said that he is not proposing a dream, but rather the return of a “normal country”.

However, it remains to be seen if Feijóo’s appeal to moderates and leftists will be sufficient for his People’s Party to secure an outright victory. Indeed, if the PP leader wants to become the next prime minister of Spain, he will likely need to rely on the support of the anti-mass migration VOX party. Although the PP and VOX have successfully built local coalitions, the two parties have never formed a national governing alliance.

VOX leader Santiago Abascal has frequently criticised the PP for having cooperated with Sánchez and the Socialists and has argued that the party has been too soft on issues like immigration. For an alliance to stick, Feijóo will likely be forced to cede ground to Abascal on immigration, particularly on large-scale returns, which the VOX leader has branded as “remigration”.

“Everywhere I have found concern about the degradation of institutions, the degradation of all public affairs, the rising cost of living, the lack of safety on the streets, and the young people who have been robbed of hope, decent work, the right to a home, and their own homeland; because many have had to leave Spain against their will to seek a future that has been denied to them here, because they have been betrayed, because they have been sold, because they have been abandoned, because they have been robbed of what belonged to them and what other generations of Spaniards could enjoy,” Abascal lamented.

The VOX leader asked voters to back his party “so that we can stop mass immigration, so that we can protect our borders, so that we can recover Ceuta, so that Spaniards have priority in Spain, so that families have access to a place in public daycare, so that our grandparents don’t die waiting for an operation, so that taxes stop being exorbitant, so that families can make ends meet and young people can buy a house, so that industry doesn’t leave our towns, so that farms don’t close down in our countryside, so that Spaniards don’t have to abandon their towns, cities, and provinces, and so that those who left can return.”