The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have reported an airstrike in the capital, Sanaa.

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot condemned arson attacks that Israeli settlers are suspected of carrying out in the occupied West Bank as “Jewish terrorism.” He blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, which he is currently working to replace, for the violence.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported an airstrike early Sunday in the capital, Sanaa.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Read our full coverage here.

Houthis say strike on Sanaa wounded 6 people

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen reported an airstrike early Sunday in the capital, Sanaa.

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesman for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said the strike hit a fuel station operated by the state-run oil company, and wounded six workers.

The strike also damaged the company’s building, al-Asbahi said.

Israeli opposition leader condemns West Bank arson attacks

Gadi Eisenkot blamed “Jewish terrorism” for overnight arson attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli police said they were investigating who set the fires and sprayed graffiti. Videos and photos on social media showed cars engulfed in flames and a wall spray-painted with the phrase “Greetings from Susya,” an apparent reference to a recently evacuated Israeli settler outpost in the southern West Bank.

Eisenkot said Netanyahu’s right-wing government, which has approved over 100 new settlements, had “brought the area to the brink of anarchy.” He is currently working to form a coalition government that would oust Netanyahu and his Cabinet.

“Last night’s arson attacks in Judea and Samaria were acts of Jewish terrorism, in every sense of the term,” Eisenkot said in a statement, using the biblical name for the West Bank. “Extremist groups that set fire to vehicles and homes are undermining regional stability, putting lives at risk and doing grave damage to Israel’s national security and foreign relations.”

Eisenkot called for the individuals responsible to be arrested and for “severe sanctions” to be imposed on them.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called violent Israeli settlers “terrorists ” in September, using a term U.S. officials usually reserve for Palestinian militants.

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Magdy reported from Cairo and Saeed reported from Abu Snan, Israel.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.