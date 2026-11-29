MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 29 (UPI) — Kyle McCord constantly cleared grass from his face mask from relentless hits and pressure as the New York Jets smothered the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Jets, who earned their first win in Miami Gardens since Dec. 28, 2014, sacked the Dolphins’ quarterback five times in the 23-12 triumph at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rookie edge rusher David Bailey Jr. recorded two of those takedowns, but hurt his knee in the fourth quarter. The Jets also intercepted McCord twice in the final frame.

“There are a number of good things that we can look at, but there are a number of things we’ve gotta clean up,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said.

sack No. 1️⃣0️⃣ on the year for David Bailey https://t.co/UJYx9VVr8z— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 29, 2026

Penalties plagued the Dolphins in the first half, and they failed to score on their first five possessions. The Jets took advantage of the blunders and built a 10-point lead, which they never lost.

“It’s so hard to move the ball and put points on the board when you are shooting yourselves in the foot,” McCord said.

The Dolphins dominated time of possession, but never found rhythm. They also dealt with several injuries and lapses along their offensive line.

Malik Washington, the Dolphins’ receiving yards leader, sustained a knee injury in the first quarter and didn’t return. Right tackle Austin Jackson and linebackers Willie Gay Jr. and Ronnie Harrison Jr. were among the other injured Dolphins.

Jets kicker Jason Sanders made a 41-yard field goal for the lone points of the first quarter. The Jets took their double-digit advantage when quarterback Geno Smith threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell midway through the second quarter.

Kicker Daniel Carlson logged the Dolphins’ first points with a 35-yard field goal on next drive. The Jets answered when Andrew Beck scored off 1-yard run on the following possession.

Carlson added a second field goal for the Dolphins on the first drive of the second half. Sanders connected on field goals on the Jets’ first two drives of the fourth quarter.

McCord threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Dulcich with less than two minutes remaining for the final points of the afternoon.

McCord completed 27 of 40 passes for 218 yards in the loss. Smith completed 14 of 22 passes for 243 yards for the Jets.

The Dolphins were 1 of 13 on third-down conversions. Cornerback Brandon Stephens and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick logged interceptions in the win.

“The self-inflicted things were the story of the game, without taking anything away from the Jets,” Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said.

The Dolphins (1-10) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when they face the Denver Broncos on Dec. 6 in Denver. The Jets (4-8) are on bye in Week 13.