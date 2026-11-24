Nov. 24 (UPI) — Prime Video has ordered Season 4 of its Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power.

Tonight’s finale is only a beginning. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for Season 4. https://t.co/Ads6Ngcmaq— The Rings of Power (@TheRingsofPower) November 24, 2026

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become a defining series for Prime Video,” Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release Tuesday.

“As Season 3 delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for — the forging of the One Ring — we are proud to confirm Season 4 with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team. We look forward to bringing fans even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien’s Second Age.”

The fantasy drama co-stars Charlie Vickers, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Benjamin Walker, Tyroe Muhafidin, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry and Morfydd Clark.

Season 3 wraps up Tuesday.