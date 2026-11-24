Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who is vying to lead Senate Democrats, celebrated illegal migrant Kilmar Ábrego García’s voluntary departure from the U.S. Tuesday.

“Today, Kilmar is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man – unharmed and with dignity,” Van Hollen wrote.

“A year and a half ago, the Trump Administration wanted to leave Kilmar Ábrego Garcia to rot in a Salvadoran gulag,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

Van Hollen, who traveled to El Salvador last year to meet with Ábrego García following his deportation, accused the administration of persecuting the Salvadoran national.

Ábrego García, 31, boarded a flight to Madrid on Tuesday under a deal allowing him to leave voluntarily, avoiding the Trump administration’s efforts to deport him to Liberia. The agreement could have implications for his ability to return to the United States under a future president.

Van Hollen continued:

While the Trump Administration had been pursuing their vindictive prosecution against Kilmar and desperately trying to ship him against his will to countries known for human rights abuses, the Administration was forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar’s will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation.

Van Hollen pledged to continue fighting for the rights of everyone in the United States.

“We must never back down in standing up for what’s right, and I will continue fighting day in and day out for the rights of every person in our country,” Van Hollen said. “This is a victory for due process and our Constitution.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), meanwhile, welcomed Ábrego García’s departure, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin saying the administration had fulfilled its promise to get him out of the country. He said in a statement:

We are delighted to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain. We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country. Now, this El Salvadoran man cannot terrorize innocent Americans.

The Trump administration returned Ábrego García to the United States in June 2025 to face federal human smuggling charges in Tennessee.

Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw dismissed the charges in May, finding that the prosecution was vindictive. The Justice Department appealed the ruling, maintaining that career prosecutors brought the charges based on evidence of criminal activity.

Ábrego García has also faced allegations of MS-13 gang membership, which he has denied, and domestic abuse. His wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, filed for protection against him in 2020 and 2021, accusing him of physically assaulting her. She subsequently defended her husband and said the couple had worked through their problems in counseling.