Kilmar Ábrego García voluntarily left the United States for Spain on Tuesday under a deal that spared him forced deportation to Africa and could affect whether he can return under a future president.

The administration got Ábrego García out of the country, and his lawyers kept immigration authorities from sending him to Liberia. The Wall Street Journal reported that a federal judge allowed the 31-year-old Salvadoran national to arrange his own departure. ABC News saw him board a commercial flight to Madrid at a Washington-area airport.

A future administration could give Ábrego García permission to apply to return. Federal law allows that even in some cases where a person would otherwise be barred from coming back after a removal. The terms of Tuesday’s deal remain private, and leaving voluntarily can still trigger a reentry bar if a removal order remains in effect. His eligibility to return remains unclear.

Ábrego García entered the United States illegally as a teenager and settled in Maryland. An immigration judge barred officials from sending him to El Salvador in 2019 after finding he faced a threat there.

The Trump administration sent him there in March 2025 in violation of that order, and he was held at the country’s CECOT prison. The Supreme Court directed the administration to facilitate his release from Salvadoran custody.

The administration brought him back in June 2025 after Tennessee federal prosecutors obtained a two-count human-smuggling indictment. A federal judge dismissed the case in May, ruling that prosecutors had brought the charges to punish Ábrego García for challenging his deportation. The Justice Department appealed.

Trump administration officials accused Ábrego García of belonging to MS-13, which he denied. As Breitbart News previously reported, his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, sought a protective order in Maryland in 2021 after alleging that he punched and scratched her. She later said she decided against pursuing the case and that the couple went to counseling.

Immigration officials considered Uganda, Eswatini, and Ghana before settling on Liberia. Ábrego García’s lawyers pushed for Costa Rica and secured a court order temporarily blocking his removal while they fought the administration’s choice. CBS News reported that U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis issued a sealed order Friday, four days before he boarded the flight to Madrid.

His lawyer, Sean Hecker, confirmed the Spain trip to the Washington Post. Reuters reported that his lawyers told the New York Times he ultimately planned to go to Mexico.