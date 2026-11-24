Tidal, a high-end music subscription service, has announced a ban on AI-generated music.

How does AI-generated music end up on Tidal?

Tidal allows anyone to upload up to 200 tracks to its database. The streaming royalties paid on independent uploads are not the same as established music uploaded by a digital distributor, but you can monetize in other ways, including direct sales to fans of the song.

But now Tidal has joined the anti-AI social panic with the notice that starting on December 9, all AI music is banned. AI-generated music that has already been uploaded to the service will be deleted.

Over the last 90 days, Tidal believes 43 percent of all the new music uploaded was AI-generated and that some 29 million songs already in its catalog are AI. Daily now, the site says it rejects between 80,000 and 85,000 songs it believes are the product of AI.

Tidal is also the first major music site to take this action.

The service will remove the AI tracks starting Dec. 9, making Tidal the first music streaming platform to ban AI music entirely. It comes nearly five months after Tidal said it would demonetize any AI-powered song, force those artists to label their tracks as either AI-generated or AI-assisted, and ban AI songs that were associated with “fraudulent activity,” a category that includes songs impersonating established artists and efforts to “deceive listeners.”

Anything fraudulent, like using AI to copy a real artist’s sound or voice, should be removed. Anything that is not labeled “AI” should be removed. We can all agree on that. Further, Tidal claims that 96 percent of AI-generated music gets zero plays. Therefore, it makes sense, maybe after 90 days and no plays, to remove all songs, not just AI, that have failed to generate interest from subscribers.

Banning all AI-generated songs, however, is absurd and just another chapter in the stupid moral panic generated against AI.

Let the consumer decide.

Why not? If I’m paying for a subscription service where one of the selling points is music outside the mainstream, I don’t want 1) my choices cleaved based on a moral panic or 2) to have an AI computer decide which music does or doesn’t qualify as AI. How hypocritical is that? You know it’s not human beings rejecting 85,000 songs per day.

Good music is good music. Who cares if it’s the product of a synthesizer, autotune, or some other computer crutch? Behind the result is a human being. Someone had to prompt AI to create a song with a certain sound, with a specific theme, and then fine-tune it.

Everything is so dumb now. Tidal is pretending to be one of the good people while doing no good at all.

All anyone should care about is how the sausage tastes, not how it’s made.