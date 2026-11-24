WASHINGTON, DC — Rep. Michael Rulli (R-OH) is demanding that congressional GOP leadership give the unreelected Republican members a “reason to show up” to work over the lame-duck period, arguing that they need to “get the kitchen sink and shove it” down the Democrats’ throats before they lose the majority.

Just last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote a public letter to his colleagues saying, “we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged,” lamenting how the House had to reschedule a vote “because we didn’t have enough members in town.”

“To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our two-year term,” Johnson wrote.

In an interview with Breitbart News, the recently reelected Rulli recalled how Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) objected in a closed-door whip meeting to the premise of coming to Washington, DC, if not to vote on a full, robust Republican agenda.

“That’s not what we’re gonna do,” the Ohio congressman said, paraphrasing his New York counterpart. “Give us a reason to show up. If you think we’re gonna show up and go through this bullcrap and just do permitting reform — I don’t want to hear that shit. Give us a reason to show up.”

Lawler is among the more than 30 House Republicans who lost their seats earlier this month. Several of those who did not show up to last week’s vote were other members who did not win their reelection races, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Max Miller (R-OH), and Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ).

Besides the permitting reform bill, Republicans would also have to pass the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown in December before the new Congress begins in January.

However, votes were canceled on Friday ahead of Thanksgiving break, and the House will not return until next Monday after the holiday.

When asked what Republicans would do during the lame-duck period, Rulli said, “The idea that we don’t take every single one of our things and roll it up and get the kitchen sink and shove it down their fricking throats is insane.”

Recounting how he gave an impassioned speech to his fellow House Republicans and their leadership, Rulli said, “You got 59 members that have no reason to come back to D.C. if you don’t give them a fricking reason to show up — and everyone went crazy. And it was from the heart.”

He then recalled how House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) stood up and told him, “You’re 100 percent right.”

“A lot of the American people actually think on the day of the election that the Democrats are completely in charge. So I said to the committee, ‘Let’s go with that. Let’s do everything we want to do. Let’s do an appropriations bill.'”

“Wouldn’t that be nice?” he continued. “Let’s do the permitting reform. Let’s do all these different things that we want to do. Let’s do the SAVE Act. Let’s do everything, and just keep throwing it down their throats for the last five weeks.”

The Ohioan added that he wants Republicans to be in committee “every day from now until the New Year’s,” and even offered to come in on Christmas if that meant getting the job done.

With Johnson out as speaker and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) beating Scalise for the minority leader position, Rulli is hopeful for what is to come.

“Speaker Johnson is still Speaker until December 31, so a lot of it’ll be up to him. Speaker Johnson is an amazing man […] He needs to get together with Jim Jordan and the new crew, and we need to see how much stuff we can do immediately.”

Jordan and Rulli go way back. When Rulli was first running for a seat in their state’s legislature during the 2018 election cycle, Jordan took him under his wing and helped him to become the first Republican to win Ohio Senate District 33.

“Jim was like my mentor,” Rulli stated. “So I’d call him every week, and he was the one that told me, ‘Hey, Rulli, if you want to win, go knock on 30,000 doors, and you’re going to win.’ And I did, and he taught me how to knock on a door and everything.”

After noting that he also believes that Scalise “is an amazing man,” Rulli reported that every single one of the 80 Republican members he called up said they wanted brand-new leadership.

“A lot of the guys that lost, they said that the leadership never really gave them the true numbers from the polling,” the congressman said, echoing rumors that White House staff had also insulated the president from the grim reality of the GOP’s polling numbers going into the midterms.

As for Jordan, Rulli said he is going to “unite the right” and be able to work with colleagues across the aisle as well.

“There are so many different things that we can do […] We’re not going to just throw bombs like [the Democrats] did with us,” he said. “We’re going to work with them. We’re going to figure out a way — because we still have the pen to sign it into law, and guys like me will take any good Democrat bill that is a good Democrat bill that benefits American people, especially the American worker.”

“We’ll get your bipartisan support,” he continued. “We’ll bring it to the president’s office. We’ll get a signature. We’ll show you that we can produce, that we can work, that we can get the job done. And if we can do that, America First could keep going, and then we can figure it out.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.