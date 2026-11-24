ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith has claimed that black NBA players have been secretly thanking him for his comments about the Los Angeles Lakers being led by white stars like Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.

Smith sparked controversy in July as the Lakers assembled their team after acquiring Kessler via a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz.

“Your three best players are white dudes. This ain’t golf. And we got a whole bunch of brothers on Team USA. This is basketball, what y’all think this is?” he said at the time.

Smith later doubled down on his comments, sparking backlash.

“The Lakers got a chance. I get it. Do I expect them to win? No,” Smith said.

“I’m just saying to you. When I think of cats in the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. If those are the three players you are riding with, when it really counts, I don’t think you’re winning a best-of-seven series and [you’re] winning a [championship],” Smith added. “I don’t think it’s happening.”

On Tuesday night, Smith said on his show Straight Shooter that black players have been secretly thanking him.

“You know how many brothers in the NBA reached out to me and thanked me for saying it?” Smith said.

Former Celtics champion Kevin Garnett blasted Smith on an episode of KG and Stephen A.

“They making you look crazy. You talking all that shit about them white boys, saying they can’t win, and shit,” said Garnett.