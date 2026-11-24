The Missouri Supreme Court voted 7–0 Tuesday to disbar former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after she used more than $5,000 in public funds to reimburse herself for costs from an earlier ethics case.

Judge Mary R. Russell said Gardner’s misuse of public money, misrepresentations to the court, and disciplinary record warranted disbarment. Gardner’s lawyer argued that she had sought a written legal opinion before requesting reimbursement. Russell said that advice did not relieve Gardner of her obligation to follow the profession’s ethics rules.

In 2022, the Missouri Supreme Court found that Gardner broke ethics rules during her prosecution of former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. Gardner acknowledged that she had failed to give Greitens’ lawyers a video recording and interview notes after saying she had turned them over. The court ordered her to pay $5,004.33 in fees and costs.

Gardner paid the bill herself, then told her staff to reimburse her with public money set aside for office expenses, according to the Justice Department. Gardner admitted misusing the money in a federal diversion agreement announced in October 2024. The deal deferred prosecution for 18 months and required her to repay the office.

“The consequences of corruption do not expire. When an official abandons their oath and refuses to prosecute criminals, this office will ensure abuses of power are brought to light,” Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said in a statement reported by FOX 2.

Gardner resigned in May 2023 after then-Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued to remove her, accusing her office of failing to pursue cases and keep victims informed. Gardner said the effort was politically and racially motivated.

A 2025 state audit found that annual case filings fell from an average of 4,666 under Gardner’s predecessor to 2,529 under Gardner. Auditors also found that she spent the equivalent of 34½ workdays completing nursing coursework during office hours. In April, FOX 2 reported that Gardner had moved to Sacramento and was working as a nursing fellow at UC Davis Health.