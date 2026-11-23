Nov. 23 (UPI) — Following months of drama, the Detroit Red Wings have traded its former captain, Dylan Larkin, to the Montreal Canadiens, the teams announced Sunday night.

The blockbuster, midseason trade sees the Canadiens acquire the 30-year-old, Michigan-born center, who has five years remaining on his eight-year, $69.6 million contract, along with a third-round pick in the upcoming NHL draft and a second-round pick in the 2028 draft.

In exchange, the Red Wings receive forward Kirby Dach, 25, 30-year-old goaltender Sam Montembeault, the rights to forward prospect Michael Hage, 20, a first-round pick in each of the 2027 and 2029 NHL drafts, though both are top-10 protected, a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028.

The Canadiens then flipped the 2028 second-round pick they acquired in the Larkin trade to the Anaheim Ducks for Detroit’s 2027 second-round pick, which Anaheim had previously acquired in the 2025 John Gibson trade.

Les Canadiens ont fait l’acquisition de l’attaquant Dylan Larkin, du choix de deuxième tour en 2028 et de troisième tour en 2027 de Detroit en échange de l’attaquant Kirby Dach, du gardien Samuel Montembeault, des droits de l’attaquant Michael Hage, d’un choix de premier tour en 2027, d’un choix de deuxième tour en 2027, d’un choix de quatrième tour en 2028 et d’un choix de premier tour en 2029.

The Canadiens have acquired forward Dylan Larkin, Detroit’s second-round pick in 2028 and third-round pick in 2027 in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the rights to forward Michael Hage, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028 and a first-round pick in 2029.

#GoHabsGo— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2026

Larkin played in only 10 of the Red Wings’ 23 games so far this season, after asking Detroit management in June for a trade.

He missed the start of training camp and the preseason and watched Detroit’s first two games from the press box as he recovered from an injury he sustained during off-ice training in September, playing his first game of the season Oct. 6 against the Ottawa Senators.

Detroit had striped Larkin of the captaincy following his trade request.

The team then suspended him without pay on Oct. 29, after he informed it that he would no longer play for the team and just days after his Olympic gold medal-winning Team USA teammate Connor Hellebuyck, who had also sat out the season to that point while demanding a trade from the Winnipeg Jets, was moved to the New Jersey Devils.

By holding out, Larkin forfeited about $1.03 million of his $8 million salary.

Drafted 15th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2014 NHL entry draft, the Waterford native has played 818 NHL games, scoring 278 goals and 371 assists for 649 points.

He has only played in one playoff round, losing in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015-16 season. He had 1 goal, recorded a minus-2 rating and had 18 penalty minutes in the five playoff games.

Dach was the third overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 entry draft and was traded to Montreal in 2022 for Montreal’s 13th and 66th overall picks in the 2022 entry draft. He has played 328 NHL games over the last eight seasons, five with Montreal, scoring 53 goals and 91 assists for 144 points.

Montembeault has played 231 games in his seven NHL seasons with Montreal and the Florida Panthers, winning 90 games and losing 92, with an additional 32 overtime losses.

Hage was Montreal’s first-round pick in the 2024 entry draft at 21st overall. He is currently playing for the Michigan Wolverines of the NCAA.

The trade comes weeks after Montreal fans had chanted “We want Larkin” during Detroit’s Oct. 10 game at the Bell Center.

The move will bolster the Canadiens down the middle as they seek to win their first Stanley Cup since 1993 and battle for playoff position in the stacked Atlantic Division, where they currently sit third with 32 points, which tied in points with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have a game in hand, and one point behind the Ottawa Senators. They currently sit eighth in the league by points percentage.

Montreal made it to the Eastern Conference finals last year, losing in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.