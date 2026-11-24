Nov. 23 (UPI) — The Ethics Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives said in a report Monday that Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., made “unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact” toward a congressional aide.

Gomez announced that he would resign soon after the committee released the report. That will be effective Dec. 1.

The report said Gomez’s conduct caused the aide “significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether.”

The committee’s investigation took place over several months. The report does not name the aide involved and said she “repeatedly referenced a toxic and predatory culture” on Capitol Hill.

Gomez “failed in his obligation to behave in a manner that reflects creditably on the House, and his conduct was exacerbated by his failure to appreciate the inherent power imbalance between House Members and House staff,” the report said.

Two attorneys for the former staff member in question issued a statement Monday saying that Gomez “abused the power given to him by the voters when he violated this young woman, effectively destroying her dreams of a career in public service.”

“Our client testified truthfully and at great personal risk,” said attorneys Lisa J. Banks and Sarah E. Nesbitt. “She sacrificed her own sense of safety and privacy to help reveal the ongoing misogyny and debauchery that permeates Capitol Hill.

“Representative Gomez seems to believe that the power he wields, both as a man and as a member of Congress, makes him untouchable,” they said. “Today’s findings are a meaningful step toward dismantling that belief.”

Gomez lost re-election to his House seat earlier in November. He previously admitted to “personal mistakes” but said he didn’t violate any ethics or House rules.

On Monday, Gomez said in his resignation announcement that he disagrees with part of the committee’s findings and that he has “serious concerns” about the process, CNN reported.

“I answered the Committee’s questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond,” he said.