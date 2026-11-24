Nov. 23 (UPI) — Saturday Night Live announced its remaining hosts for 2026 on Monday. Amanda Seyfried, Robert De Niro and Timothée Chalamet host December episodes.

Dec. 5 marks Seyfried’s first time hosting SNL. Don Toliver is the musical guest, also his debut on the show.

De Niro returns on Dec. 12 with musical guest Slayyyter. It is De Niro’s fourth time hosting, but he has made several cameos. It is Slayyyter’s first time.

Chalamet hosts the final episode of the year on Dec. 19, one day after Dune: Part Three opens. Charli xcx is the musical guest.

It is also Chalamet’s fourth time hosting and Charli xcx’s fourth time as musical guest. She hosted the show in 2024.