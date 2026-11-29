Nov. 28 (UPI) — Spanish voters will head to the polls Sunday in a snap general election that could bring a far-right party into the national government for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the early election in October after opposition parties defeated emergency legislation aimed at addressing the country’s worsening housing crisis.

The election was originally scheduled for next summer.

Recent polling suggests the conservative People’s Party, led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, will secure the largest share of the vote but fall short of a parliamentary majority. The party would require the support of the far-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal.

Spain’s experience under the Franco dictatorship has historically limited the electoral appeal of far-right political movements in the country.

Franco’s nearly four-decade authoritarian regime was characterized by political repression, censorship, the prohibition of opposition parties and independent labor unions.

Polling averages compiled by the Guardian put the People’s Party at 31%, followed by Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party at 29%, Vox at 18% and the left-wing Broad Front alliance at 7%.

The People’s Party and Vox are projected to collectively surpass the 176 seats needed for a majority in Spain’s 350-seat Congress of Deputies.

Housing affordability has emerged as a central election issue following nationwide protests sparked by the September eviction of an 87-year-old Madrid woman whose landlord sought to more than triple her rent.

The woman, Maria del Carmen Abascal, died in a hospital two weeks after her eviction.

Sanchez proposed emergency housing measures that included a ban on evictions until 2030 and restrictions on temporary rental agreements.

The People’s Party has pledged to build 1 million homes, reduce taxes and combat corruption.

Immigration has also dominated the campaign following the arrival of approximately 80,000 people from Morocco into Spain’s North African territory of Ceuta over a 48-hour period in July.

Vox has advocated mass deportations and preferential access to housing and public services for Spanish-born residents.

Sanchez’s administration has also faced mounting pressure over corruption allegations involving his political associates and family members, as well as two deadly train crashes this year.

Despite trailing in the polls, Sanchez expressed confidence Friday that his party would prevail.

“I can’t conceive of us losing,” Sanchez told Cadena Ser radio. “When progressive Spain gets going, it’s unstoppable.”

Sanchez, who has governed Spain since 2018, has also emerged as a prominent European critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, opposing his demands for increased NATO defense spending.