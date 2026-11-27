Nov. 27 (UPI) — U.S. stocks climbed Friday as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday, with technology shares attempting to recover from concerns over the profitability of artificial intelligence investments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8% in morning trading, Yahoo Finance reported.

All three major indexes pared earlier gains after opening sharply higher.

Nvidia shares fell approximately 2% after initially climbing by a similar margin. Shares of fellow chipmaker Micron Technology rose 2%.

Nvidia has experienced considerable volatility since the reinstatement of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Monday, 12 days after he resigned amid a personal scandal and federal investigations into chip exports.

Shares of the chipmaker surged more than 31% Monday before falling 5.86% Tuesday and another 3.9% Wednesday.

“It’s been a traumatic situation for investors,” Yorkville Ives partner Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance. “They can’t figure out which way is up. So we are going to see volatility.”

SpaceX shares rose approximately 3% after CEO Elon Musk on Thursday pledged to give American children an additional share of the company annually.

Investors were also monitoring consumer spending as the holiday shopping season got underway Friday amid persistent inflation concerns.

The National Retail Federation projects holiday sales will exceed $1 trillion for the first time this year, increasing 4.2% from 2025.

Mastercard forecasts a 5.5% increase in U.S. retail sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24.

Oil prices climbed amid escalating attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East ahead of Sunday’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Brent crude rose to approximately $91 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed to $84.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note remained relatively unchanged at 4.89%.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are scheduled to close at 1 p.m. EST Friday, with the bond market closing an hour later.