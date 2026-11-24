Nov. 23 (UPI) — In remarks Monday at the U.S. Justice Department, President Donald Trump blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom for commuting the sentences of every inmate on the state’s death row, calling it “one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen.”

Newsom is likely to be one of the Democrats running to succeed Trump in 2028. Presidents rarely speak at the Justice Department, and the speech marked a notable use of the department for political purposes, The Washington Post and CNN reported.

In early November, Newsom — long a critic of the death penalty — commuted the sentences of 548 death-row inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system and diminishes each of us,” Newsom said then in a letter addressed to all Californians.

“I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency,” he wrote.

On Monday, Trump — a long-time supporter of the death penalty — called the inmates “Newsom’s monsters” and called Newsom “a terrible governor in so many other ways.”

“Gavin Newsom and the radical left look at these heinous acts and their sympathy is not for the children of their parents but for the monsters who extinguished innocent young lives,” Trump said. “I guess it’s politics. I don’t know how it’s good politics. I think it’s terrible politics.”

He gave his remarks in front of an audience containing some family members of people killed by those formerly on death row, bringing up several to speak and criticize Newsom.

The governor, who leaves office in January because of term limits, released a statement and video Monday in reaction to Trump’s remarks.

“I won’t take lectures on accountability from a President who has used the pardon power to help wealthy friends and business associates avoid accountability while victims are left fighting to recover what was stolen from them,” he said. “Justice should be about the people we serve, not the political interests of the people in power.”

Newsom also addressed the families Trump spoke to on Monday.

“Your grief is real. That’s why every person — every person– on California’s former death row will die in prison,” he said, before mentioning Trump’s “pay-to-play” pardons again. “No one walks out. Donald Trump’s criminals — they walk out.”