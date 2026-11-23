Ukraine on Monday claimed it was behind strikes on two Russian vessels off Libya, including one that sank a modern warship, in the latest spillover from Moscow’s invasion.

The attacks on Sunday near the Libyan port of Benghazi come at a time when Ukraine has stepped up its daring strikes against Russia far from the frontlines in retaliation for Moscow’s deadly invasion.

Here is what we know about the attacks:

What do Libyan authorities say?

Authorities in divided Libya’s east said a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi port was hit on Sunday, causing a blast but no casualties.

They said the vessel — en route back to Russia after a stop “for refuelling and resupply” — had likely been attacked by drones.

Earlier reports said a fire broke out inside an ammunition depot at a naval base.

A few hours later, the authorities said a second ship, a merchant vessel, was targeted off the coast of Benghazi “by explosive-laden sea drones”.

Reports said the second ship was sailing under a Maltese flag.

The eastern administration said it would launch a joint investigation with Russia.

The rival UN-recognised government in Tripoli said in a statement it was alarmed by “risks posed by involving civilian ports and facilities in activities linked to external conflicts”.

In September, Libya denied reports by CNN that it allowed Ukraine to use a military base in the northwest of the country to launch drones against vessels from Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Mediterranean.

Ukraine claims strikes

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said Kyiv was behind the strikes on Russian vessels off Libya, calling the hits “an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war.”

Zelensky said on X that Ukraine had deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones against the vessels.

“The Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said the corvette “regularly escorted enemy maritime convoys” and was part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

“A Ka-27 multipurpose helicopter was on board the corvette and also sank,” the SBU said.

Zelensky named the second ship as dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, “which the enemy used to transport weapons”.

He also posted a video purportedly showing the strikes. AFP was unable to independently verify the footage.

How has the world reacted?

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the strikes.

The UN mission in Libya expressed “serious concern” over the attacks, calling for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation”.

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the UNSMIL wrote on X.

Kyiv’s drone warfare

Ukraine prides itself on its military industry progress, particularly in drone technology, which it has extensively developed since Russia invaded more than four and a half years ago.

It has repeatedly touted the effectiveness of its domestically produced drones, including naval drones deployed throughout the war to hit Russian ships and infrastructure in the Black Sea.

In 2024, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that it had destroyed the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov with naval drones off the coast of Ukraine’s peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukraine has also claimed to have attacked Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet” — believed to carry Russian oil to circumvent sanctions — including in the Mediterranean last December.

In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack, which Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict, which began with Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

burs-mmp/oc/sbk