Britain’s biggest-spending government department has confirmed that the cyber incident that prompted it to take its systems offline over the past couple of days was a deliberate cyberattack.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s biggest-spending government department confirmed on Saturday that the cyber incident that prompted it to take its systems offline over the past couple of days was a deliberate cyberattack.

The Department for Work and Pensions, which pays out benefits to millions of people including retirees and those requiring welfare support, said in a statement that it had experienced “an attempt to gain unauthorized access to our systems.”

No further details about the source of the attack were disclosed.

“Our team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyberattack on DWP’s systems,” the department said.

It said that it’s continuing to work with the National Cyber Security Center and the Government Cyber Coordination Center to understand what had occurred.

The incident, which was first detected on Thursday night, saw a range of services taken offline as a precautionary measure, several of which remained offline on Saturday.

The department has said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised, and pensions and benefit payments continued to be made as normal.

On Friday, the prime minister’s office said that there was no evidence that a “malicious actor” had targeted other government departments.

The cyberattack is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents to hit the United Kingdom. Most notably, a number of U.K. meat suppliers said that their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe.

Earlier this month, the country’s cyberchief said that the U.K. will likely face artificial intelligence cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure by 2028 as criminals and states, including China and Russia, increasingly use AI in their cyberactivity.

Richard Horne, the head of the National Cyber Security Center, said that could include AI-powered malware for ransomware attacks as the technology will allow “vulnerabilities that have been tolerated for far too long” to be discovered and exploited “at a scale that was once unimaginable.”