Nov. 23 (UPI) — One person was taken to the hospital late Sunday after a unknown substance was released inside a Manchester arena during a Don Toliver concert, authorities said.

The incident occurred after 10 p.m. local time at Co-op Live arena. North West Ambulance Service declared a major incident at 10:25 p.m., stating that the unknown substance, believed to be tear gas, was released into the crowd toward the end of the concert.

Emergency crews were deployed and more than 50 people were assessed for potential injuries. The ambulance service said some of those who were examined reported eye and respiratory symptoms.

Greater Manchester Police said in an early Monday statement that officers arrived at the venue shortly after the incident was reported and attended alongside emergency services, which included the North West Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team.

More than 12,000 attendees were evacuated to ensure those affected by the unknown substance could be assessed by medical professionals, police said, adding that one person was taken to the hospital. North West Ambulance Service identified the hospital as Manchester Royal Infirmary. The condition of the patient was not mentioned.

“We understand the concern that this incident will have raised — particularly those with loved ones at the venue last night — and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we dealt with it,” Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker, Gold Commander for the incident, said in a statement.

With the venue evacuated, police are investigating the substance and what led to its release, she said.

Authorities are advising attendees who have become unwell after leaving the concert to go to their local hospital for medical assessment.

North West Ambulance Service said decontamination work was ongoing as a precaution.

Co-op Live said it was working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

“Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live,” it said in a social media statement.

Don Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, is a Grammy-nominated artist who was performing in Manchester for the NITROUS extension of his OCTANE World Tour. He is scheduled to perform in London on Monday and Tuesday.