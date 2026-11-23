Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country was behind an attack on a Russian warship off Libya, claiming Ukrainian naval drones sank the vessel.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was behind an attack on a Russian warship off Libya on Sunday, claiming Ukrainian naval drones sank the vessel.

Zelenskyy said Monday in a post on X that Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically made naval drones in the operation, which sank a Russian corvette. The Ukrainian leader described the ship as one of Russia’s newest vessels commissioned in 2023 during the invasion.

“We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons,” he said.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said Moscow used to transport weapons. He added that a Ka-27 military helicopter was destroyed in the attack.

Zelenskyy thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, and other Ukrainian defense forces that took part in what he described as “an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war.”

Zelenskyy said he received detailed briefings on Sunday and Monday and that “the targets we set were achieved.”

The strike by sea drones severely damaged the Russian navy corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, according to two Libyan officials.

Residents in Benghazi heard loud explosions and saw fire at the base early Sunday. Civil defense rushed to the site and extinguished t the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said.

The vessel had docked to refuel and take on supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, the statement said without providing details about the vessel or its cargo.