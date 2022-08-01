Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 186: Biden Building Racist Border Wall; Guest: John Binder on Immigration and the Smoldering Zelenskys

Host Alex Marlow covers all the news you missed over the weekend: The media has renewed their efforts to salvage the Biden presidency and spin the meaning of the word “recession,” the Biden administration is building the border wall (even though we were told that’s racist), the Democrats humiliated themselves at the Congressional baseball game, and more in Alex’s opening monologue. Our guest today is Breitbart News reporter John Binder who discusses his exclusive report that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has deployed Federal Air Marshals to escort border crossers throughout the country. And he also gives us his take on the smoldering Zelensky family Vogue photo shoot.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.