Beto Wants More Gun Laws After Banned Firearm Used in Shootings

Democrat presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke wants more gun control after a firearm that is already banned was used to shoot people in Washington, DC.

WUSA9 reported the nine people were shot in less than 30 minutes on Thursday in Washington, DC. The two firearms used in the shootings were described as “AK-47 style weapons.”

Breitbart News reported that such weapons are already banned in Washington, DC.

Gabby Giffords Law Center points out that D.C. also has a “high capacity” magazine ban, a ban on private gun sales, a registration requirement, a licensing requirement, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, and a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, among other things.

Yet O’Rourke is using the shooting incident in D.C. to push for even more gun laws in light of this “epidemic.”

He tweeted:

We need to end this epidemic. Sending love to D.C. https://t.co/lvypeDA04r — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 20, 2019

