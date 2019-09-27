California Senator and 2020 Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris targeted Rudy Giuliani during recent interviews on CNN and MSNBC.

“The New York Bar Association needs to investigate Giuliani and probably disbar him,” the former attorney-general told Chris Matthews. She echoed the message in an interview with CNN, saying:

Rudy Giuliani really ought to stop talking and get a lawyer…I’m calling for the IG to investigate if any State officials worked with Giuliani to help him with his personal quest, but I am also saying…the state bar of New York needs to investigate Rudy Giuliani.

Harris’s statements come on the heels of Thursday’s controversial “whistleblower” release, which included a claim that State Department officials spoke to Giuliani “in an attempt to ‘contain the damage’ to U.S. national security” over his communications with Ukraine. Giuliani bluntly told CNN that he had “no knowledge of any of that crap.”

“At no time did either one of them say they wanted to contain damage,” Giuliani said. “At no time did the State Department in communication with me ever relay any of that information you’re talking about.”

President Trump continues to fight allegations of inappropriate interaction with Ukraine. In response, he personally authorized the release of the now-infamous call’s full transcript. Democrats — including the historically resistant Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — claim that the call forms a legitimate basis for an impeachment inquiry.

Meanwhile, despite his lamentation that Trump’s conduct is a “tragedy for this country,” former Vice President Joe Biden is facing some tough questions of his own. His son, Hunter Biden, was given a position on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian oil and natural gas company, despite having no related experience.

This was during his father’s tenure as the Obama administration’s Ukraine “point man.” And while Biden claims never to have spoken with his son about the dealings, Hunter’s own account is directly contradictory.