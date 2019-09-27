New York City Aids Migrants by Imposing Speech Code on Americans

Americans will be fined by New York City judges if they tell an illegal alien they are an illegal alien, says a speech code issued by city’s department of civic regulation.

“It is illegal for a person’s employer, coworkers, or housing provider … to use derogatory or offensive terms to intimidate, humiliate, or degrade people, including by using the term “illegal alien,” where its use is intended to demean, humiliate, or offend another person,” says the instructions from the New York City Commission on Human Rights.

The speech rules will help the elite to suppress public pushback against their policy of importing cheap illegal workers. The imported workers help to lower the cost of services used by the elites, including restaurants, cleaning, and delivery services. In June, for example, the state allowed illegal migrants to get drivers’ licenses, so creating tens of thousands of potential drivers for food delivery services through the city.

City officials celebrated the speech codes in a press release:

“The New York City Human Rights Law is one of the most protective in the nation,” said Carmelyn P. Malalis, Chair and Commissioner of the NYC Commission on Human Rights. “It protects everyone, regardless of their immigration status. In the face of increasingly hostile national rhetoric, we will do everything in our power to make sure our treasured immigrant communities are able to live with dignity and respect, free of harassment and bias. Today’s guidance makes abundantly clear that there is no room for discrimination in NYC.”

The speech code does not bar New Yorkers from helping federal immigration agencies, for example, by providing information about the location of illegals. But the gag rule insists that ordinary New Yorkers must not create or use language and social codes to stigmatize or expose the elites’ illegal labor force.

“It is illegal for employers to … threaten to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to harass, scare, or intimidate workers because of their immigration status,” the rules say. “It is illegal for landlords or other housing providers to threaten to call ICE to harass, scare, or intimidate tenants because of their immigration status,” says the speech code.

The rules are portrayed as civil rights rules, but they also serve as top-down regulation of citizens’ behavior.

The new rules help the city’s elites prevent ordinary New Yorkers — including legal immigrants — from evolving and enforcing the informal rules which all communities use to manage normal cooperation and competition among neighbors and merchants. For example, the press statement says the rules forbid New Yorkers from “harassing a store customer by telling them to stop speaking their language and demanding they speak English … [in] businesses such as restaurants, fitness clubs, stores, and nightclubs, and other public spaces, like parks, libraries, healthcare providers, and cultural institutions.”

“It is illegal for restaurants, stores, hospitals, or any other public accommodation to … make [illegal aliens] feel unwelcome because of their immigration status,” the rules say.

Advocates for even more migration welcomed the rules. The press statement said:

“We applaud the issuance of this guidance, which is an important step forward in the fight for respect for immigrants’ humanity and dignity,” said Jessie Hahn, Labor and Policy Attorney with the National Immigration Law Center. “At a time when hateful political rhetoric is engendering a climate where private employers and landlords are increasingly discriminating and retaliating against immigrant workers and tenants on the basis of their status, these kinds of enforcement actions are urgently needed …”

The rules will be enforced with help from the “Community Relations Bureau … [which] helps cultivate understanding and respect among the City’s many diverse communities through its borough-based Community Service Centers,” says the website.

The press statement provides instructions for launching police actions against speech which is opposed by the city government: “If you believe you are the victim of discrimination under the NYC Human Rights Law, call the Commission’s Infoline at 718-722-3131 or dial 311 and ask for Human Rights. Reports may also be filed anonymously on the Commission’s website.”

City officials already direct the city police to hinder federal enforcement of immigration rules though the city, and they use taxpayer dollars to provide free legal services to illegals.

The city has gradually grown a population of roughly 500,000 illegal who help to suppress wages paid by employers and also to drive up rents earned by real-estate owners.

For example, the average wages of a cook in New York City is just $25,000, according to Glassdoor.com.

A website which tracks housing prices reported that wages have risen much slower than rental prices:

From 2010 to 2017, New York City rents rose twice as fast as wages. Asking rents increased by 3.9 percent annually, while median wages rose 1.8 percent per year over the same period. The city’s lowest earners saw the least amount of wage growth, while the lowest bracket of rents increased the most (4.9 percent annually) since 2010.

Roughly 14.1 percent of people in New York state in poverty, according to a September report by the Census Bureau. The state-wide rate is the higher than wages-and-housing poverty in 40 other states, said the report.