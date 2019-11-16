Judge William Orrick, who presided over the federal trial in Planned Parenthood’s civil lawsuit against the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), “is actually the founder of a Planned Parenthood of Northern California clinic in San Francisco,” said CMP founder and president David Daleiden in a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Rick Manning.

Daleiden said, “Planned Parenthood, very intentionally and very strategically and with a lot of gamesmanship, filed this case specifically to get it in San Francisco in front of Judge William Orrick, who is an Obama appointee, who was a bundler for the Obama campaign for hundreds of thousands of dollars, is best friends with Tom Steyer — who’s currently running for president, now — and Judge Orrick is actually the founder of a Planned Parenthood of Northern California clinic in San Francisco.”

Daleiden added, “We tried to get him recused from this case several times a couple of years ago, and each time he or his peers in the federal judicial system looked the other way and kept him on, and Judge Orrick basically predetermined the outcome of this case from the very beginning of the trial.”

Orrick prohibited the jury from viewing the entirety of undercover video captured during the CMP investigation, Daleiden explained.

“[William Orrick] worked overtime, hand-in-glove with Planned Parenthood for the past six weeks to try to influence the way that the jury was thinking about the issues, even going so far as to block the jury from watching the full recorded conversations from the undercover videos [that were] allegedly, according to Planned Parenthood, private conversations,” stated Daleiden.

Daleiden remarked, “[Planned Parenthood argued that] confidentiality was breached by recording them. The jury wasn’t even allowed to listen to the conversations that were recorded on video camera to decide whether or not these were truly private and confidential conversations. The Planned Parenthood judge blocked them from seeing that evidence.”

Via statement on CMP’s website, Daleiden assessed the verdict:

Justice was not done today in San Francisco. While top Planned Parenthood witnesses spent six weeks testifying under oath that the undercover videos are true and Planned Parenthood sold fetal organs on a quid pro quo basis, a biased judge with close Planned Parenthood ties spent six weeks influencing the jury with pre-determined rulings and suppressing the video evidence, all in order to rubber-stamp Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit attack on the First Amendment. This is a dangerous precedent for citizen journalism and First Amendment civil rights across the country, sending a message that speaking truth and facts to criticize the powerful is no longer protected by our institutions.

CMP’s undercover investigation discovered Planned Parenthood’s harvesting and sale of fetal organs and tissue from aborted children.

